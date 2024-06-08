LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut LXP Industrial Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

LXP Industrial Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of LXP stock opened at $8.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.05 and a beta of 0.85. LXP Industrial Trust has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $10.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,300.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 60,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 119.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 35,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 19,287 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 113,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 643,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,117,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,647,000 after purchasing an additional 49,501 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

