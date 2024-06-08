Madison Pacific Properties (TSE:MPC) Shares Down 1.4%

Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (TSE:MPC – Get Free Report) fell 1.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$5.79 and last traded at C$5.79. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 839 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.87.

Madison Pacific Properties Stock Down 1.4 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$42.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.85, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Get Madison Pacific Properties alerts:

Madison Pacific Properties (TSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$11.11 million during the quarter. Madison Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 108.96%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Madison Pacific Properties Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

About Madison Pacific Properties

Madison Pacific Properties Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning, developing, and managing real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises office, industrial, commercial, retail, and multi-family rental real estate properties located in Metro Vancouver region, British Columbia, Calgary, Edmonton, Alberta, Sudbury, Mississauga, Monetville, and Ontario.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.