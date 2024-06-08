Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $397.00 to $381.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $337.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $425.00 to $390.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $349.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $345.09.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDGL opened at $244.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 9.39 and a quick ratio of 9.39. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $119.76 and a 1 year high of $299.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $226.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of -10.58 and a beta of -0.41.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($7.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($6.06) by ($1.32). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($4.23) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -27.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard S. Levy sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.48, for a total transaction of $2,832,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,651,529.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 1,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.34, for a total value of $239,668.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,272,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard S. Levy sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.48, for a total transaction of $2,832,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,651,529.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,021 shares of company stock valued at $36,389,547. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 454.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 223.3% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.