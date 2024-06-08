Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Given New $14.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.50 to $14.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.33.

Marathon Digital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MARA opened at $19.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.96. The company has a current ratio of 23.07, a quick ratio of 23.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 5.46. Marathon Digital has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $34.09.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.89 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 106.46%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Digital will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Digital

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 121.1% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 752.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

