Mark Pickett Sells 105,000 Shares of Tribal Group plc (LON:TRB) Stock

Tribal Group plc (LON:TRB – Get Free Report) insider Mark Pickett sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.69), for a total transaction of £56,700 ($72,645.74).

Shares of LON TRB opened at GBX 53 ($0.68) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £112.48 million, a P/E ratio of 2,650.00 and a beta of 0.33. Tribal Group plc has a one year low of GBX 37 ($0.47) and a one year high of GBX 74 ($0.95). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 53.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 50.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.08, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Tribal Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to education institutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Student Information Systems (SIS) and Education Services (ES). The SIS segment offers software, and maintenance and support services; and deploys and configures software solutions, asset management, and information managed services for its customers.

