Mark Pickett Sells 105,000 Shares of Tribal Group plc (LON:TRB) Stock

Tribal Group plc (LON:TRB – Get Free Report) insider Mark Pickett sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.69), for a total transaction of £56,700 ($72,645.74).
Tribal Group Price Performance
Shares of LON TRB opened at GBX 53 ($0.68) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £112.48 million, a P/E ratio of 2,650.00 and a beta of 0.33. Tribal Group plc has a one year low of GBX 37 ($0.47) and a one year high of GBX 74 ($0.95). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 53.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 50.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.08, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.59.
Tribal Group Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Tribal Group
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- AMC Stock’s Rally: The Hidden Truth and Why It’s Temporary
Receive News & Ratings for Tribal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tribal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.