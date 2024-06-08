Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Bought by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 102.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,132 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,798 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 46.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 12,204 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 78.4% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 1,997.4% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 5,473 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 47.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,415,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,633,000 after buying an additional 775,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH traded down $0.68 on Friday, hitting $32.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,567,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,473,909. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $49.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 433.59% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

MTCH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Match Group from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Match Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Match Group from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Match Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Match Group from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.43.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

