Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Shares Purchased by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP raised its holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 579.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,819 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 14,345 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Matson were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Matson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Matson by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,709 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Matson by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Matson during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matson by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 355,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,540,000 after buying an additional 13,591 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Matson in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Matson from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th.

MATX stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.89. 182,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,565. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.11. Matson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.20 and a 52 week high of $129.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.88.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The shipping company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $722.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.44 million. Matson had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. Matson’s payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

In other Matson news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 1,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.11, for a total transaction of $206,277.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,588 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,674.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 1,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.11, for a total value of $206,277.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,674.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Warren Sullivan sold 893 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $98,765.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,547. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,656 shares of company stock valued at $746,256 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

