Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) Stake Boosted by JB Capital Partners LP

JB Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 170,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,525 shares during the period. JB Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Mayville Engineering were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering during the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 35,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 32,797 shares in the last quarter. 45.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mayville Engineering alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MEC shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Mayville Engineering from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. William Blair upgraded shares of Mayville Engineering to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Mayville Engineering Stock Performance

Mayville Engineering stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $16.41. 76,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,105. The stock has a market cap of $336.90 million, a PE ratio of 39.07 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $16.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.71.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $161.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.60 million. Mayville Engineering had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 6.01%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

About Mayville Engineering

(Free Report)

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, design, prototyping and tooling, fabrication, aluminum extrusion, coating, and assembling of aftermarket components in the United States. It also supplies engineered components to original equipment manufacturers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mayville Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mayville Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.