McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,880 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. Bank of America reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $302.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Wedbush decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.15.

McDonald’s Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:MCD traded down $4.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $256.21. 2,290,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,509,454. The company has a market capitalization of $184.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $302.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $267.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.29.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,096 shares of company stock worth $1,127,678. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

