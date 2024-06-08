Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 179,198 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 21,531 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $14,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196,224 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $16,165,000 after buying an additional 4,684 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Medtronic by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 171,259 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,108,000 after buying an additional 17,787 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,280,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,053,571 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $251,553,000 after purchasing an additional 744,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT opened at $84.08 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $91.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.33. The stock has a market cap of $111.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDT has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

