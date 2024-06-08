MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Position Lowered by Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda

Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda lowered its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 44.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,041 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre comprises 22.1% of Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $51,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MELI traded down $20.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,600.16. The company had a trading volume of 292,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,220. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.60, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,573.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,605.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,063.02 and a 52-week high of $1,825.00.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by $0.14. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.97 earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,881.92.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

