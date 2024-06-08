Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Purchased by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 93.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 239,057 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,385 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for 1.6% of Connectus Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $84,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,576,285 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,265,862,000 after buying an additional 51,900 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 451,581 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $159,841,000 after buying an additional 32,423 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Stockton lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 4,743 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of META traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $492.96. 9,380,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,276,715. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $258.88 and a fifty-two week high of $531.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $480.52 and a 200-day moving average of $436.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. On average, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $555.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $545.00 target price (down from $600.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $570.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $510.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 8,951 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $4,223,529.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,190,573. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 8,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $4,223,529.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,190,573. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 31,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.10, for a total transaction of $15,277,254.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 604,890 shares of company stock valued at $297,429,900. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

