Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.

Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. lowered its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,740 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 7,550 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises about 2.3% of Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $25,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of META. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 87,022 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,125,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,457 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 31,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.10, for a total value of $15,277,254.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 31,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.10, for a total transaction of $15,277,254.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.75, for a total transaction of $288,843.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,114,387.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 604,890 shares of company stock worth $297,429,900. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $492.96. 9,380,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,276,715. The company has a 50-day moving average of $480.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $435.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $258.88 and a twelve month high of $531.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on META shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $570.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $520.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $510.41.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

