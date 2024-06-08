Meter Governance Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $37.94 Million (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for about $1.14 or 0.00001647 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded down 0% against the dollar. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $37.94 million and approximately $288,322.74 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000025 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Meter Governance

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 43,932,501 coins and its circulating supply is 33,242,663 coins. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 43,926,089 with 33,237,824 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 1.14156303 USD and is down -11.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $347,131.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.