Michael Tiedemann Buys 47,373 Shares of AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI) Stock

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Tiedemann bought 47,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.86 per share, for a total transaction of $230,232.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,429,450.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Michael Tiedemann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 23rd, Michael Tiedemann acquired 20,000 shares of AlTi Global stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.52 per share, with a total value of $90,400.00.

On Monday, May 20th, Michael Tiedemann bought 40,000 shares of AlTi Global stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.54 per share, for a total transaction of $181,600.00.

On Thursday, May 16th, Michael Tiedemann purchased 60,000 shares of AlTi Global stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.66 per share, with a total value of $279,600.00.

AlTi Global Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of AlTi Global stock opened at $4.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.10. AlTi Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $9.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $559.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 0.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AlTi Global ( NASDAQ:ALTI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). AlTi Global had a negative net margin of 29.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $50.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that AlTi Global, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in AlTi Global by 15.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in shares of AlTi Global by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 38,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AlTi Global by 213.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,593,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,021,000 after buying an additional 1,085,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

AlTi Global Company Profile

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Strategic Alternatives. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, and investment management and advisory services.

