Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,582 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,658,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,542,000 after buying an additional 549,735 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 415,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,494,000 after purchasing an additional 23,313 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 177.2% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 256,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,164,000 after buying an additional 164,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 94,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,545,000 after buying an additional 16,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $318,736.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,325,034.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Microchip Technology news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $908,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,203 shares in the company, valued at $7,470,608.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $318,736.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,034.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,245 shares of company stock worth $1,993,875 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

MCHP stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $92.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,605,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,208,287. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $49.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 1.55. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $68.75 and a 52 week high of $100.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The company’s revenue was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.452 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho upgraded Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.06.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

