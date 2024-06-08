Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFF) Shares Up 20%

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 20% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.44 and last traded at $1.44. 15,017 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14,917% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

Mitie Group Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average of $1.24.

Mitie Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mitie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.