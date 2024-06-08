Moffett Nathanson Downgrades Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) to Neutral

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) was downgraded by equities researchers at Moffett Nathanson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $65.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, down from their prior price target of $74.00. Moffett Nathanson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SHOP. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Shopify from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.74.

Shopify Stock Performance

NYSE:SHOP opened at $61.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.76. The stock has a market cap of $79.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -362.24, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 2.27. Shopify has a 1-year low of $45.50 and a 1-year high of $91.57.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. On average, research analysts expect that Shopify will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Shopify

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 4,344.4% during the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

