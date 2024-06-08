Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target Lowered to $76.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $80.22.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $67.81 on Tuesday. Mondelez International has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $77.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.97%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 50,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

