Moonbeam One Day Volume Reaches $6.50 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000414 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Moonbeam has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. Moonbeam has a market cap of $248.21 million and $6.50 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00046405 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00009495 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00015663 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00011174 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00005921 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,122,311,908 coins and its circulating supply is 866,289,278 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

