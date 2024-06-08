MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Holdings Lifted by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP grew its position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) by 99.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,360 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $189,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.46.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Down 1.8 %

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.67. The company had a trading volume of 181,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,893. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.69 and its 200-day moving average is $50.14. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $24.31 and a fifty-two week high of $64.98.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts predict that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Profile

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

