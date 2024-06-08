Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Purchased by Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 7.2% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 4.3% in the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 91.1% in the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 7,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 12.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 256,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,951,000 after buying an additional 29,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 33.8% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 25,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 6,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Mandell Crawley sold 6,954 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $692,687.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,609,353.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total value of $9,021,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 414,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,425,422.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mandell Crawley sold 6,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $692,687.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,609,353.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,154 shares of company stock valued at $10,722,696 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 0.3 %

MS traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,018,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,214,856. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.94. The company has a market cap of $157.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.38. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $69.42 and a 12-month high of $103.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $15.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.42 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 9.57%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.93%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.