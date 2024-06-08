Morningstar Investment Services LLC Acquires 318,881 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 148.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 533,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318,881 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned 0.11% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $26,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 39.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,993,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,891,000 after acquiring an additional 5,127,429 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,457,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,352 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $93,574,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 307.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 983,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,402,000 after buying an additional 742,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,633,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,244,000 after purchasing an additional 593,425 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.31 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.93 and a 52-week high of $50.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.34 and a 200-day moving average of $50.33.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.