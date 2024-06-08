Morningstar Investment Services LLC Acquires 379,953 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) by 96.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 772,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 379,953 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned approximately 2.88% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $34,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,166,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,692,000 after buying an additional 61,194 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,006,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,875,000 after buying an additional 32,373 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 147,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,263,000 after buying an additional 21,059 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 123,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after buying an additional 36,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Group INC SD increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 119,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after buying an additional 5,806 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Stock Performance

FSTA stock opened at $48.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.92. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 52-week low of $40.28 and a 52-week high of $48.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.48.

About Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

