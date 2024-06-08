Morningstar Investment Services LLC Acquires 80,108 Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 98.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 161,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,108 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $8,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,408,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,253,000 after purchasing an additional 38,405 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,346,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,096,000 after acquiring an additional 25,382 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth $56,648,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 860,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,448,000 after acquiring an additional 19,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 800,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,349,000 after purchasing an additional 73,272 shares during the period.
VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Price Performance
HYD stock opened at $51.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.44.
VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Cuts Dividend
About VanEck High Yield Muni ETF
The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than VanEck High Yield Muni ETF
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/3 – 6/7
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.