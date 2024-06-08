Morningstar Investment Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 96.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 812,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 399,905 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $41,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Holderness Investments Co. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $420,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $322,000. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 20,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 56,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after buying an additional 7,760 shares during the period. Finally, Beta Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,794,000.

JMUB opened at $50.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.52.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.1497 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

