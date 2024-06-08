Morningstar Investment Services LLC Buys New Shares in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,906,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,464,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,595,000 after buying an additional 723,318 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,663,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $213,005,000 after acquiring an additional 702,360 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1,551.5% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 708,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,196,000 after acquiring an additional 665,540 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 11.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,824,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,974,000 after acquiring an additional 605,702 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ES shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on Eversource Energy from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho raised Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group raised Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.07.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

NYSE ES opened at $58.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.93. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $52.03 and a 1 year high of $74.81. The firm has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.64, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.60.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is -242.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $562,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $158,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $562,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eversource Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.