Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $21.92 Million Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 92.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,207 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $21,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 240,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 21,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after buying an additional 9,032 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,641,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 18,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $340.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stephens boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $312.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zebra Technologies

In related news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.51, for a total transaction of $531,085.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,822.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $300.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 59.69 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $304.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $194.59 and a 52-week high of $328.70.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.71. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Further Reading

