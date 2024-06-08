Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $27.22 Million Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 47.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 323,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,319 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $27,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of RTX by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 105,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,887,000 after buying an additional 13,476 shares during the period. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of RTX by 131.0% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 185,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,614,000 after buying an additional 105,239 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 31,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 12,025 shares during the period. Finally, Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on RTX from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RTX news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other RTX news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $1,049,781.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 129,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,166,366.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,937 shares of company stock worth $12,256,952 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $108.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $143.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $108.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.09 and its 200-day moving average is $92.87.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.82%.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

