Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $658,000 Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 123.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,526 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BA. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $190.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $177.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.98. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $159.70 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54. The company has a market cap of $116.78 billion, a PE ratio of -53.61 and a beta of 1.55.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Northcoast Research downgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.33.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

