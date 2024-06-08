Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $721,000 Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 83.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Waterway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $352,000. Farmers Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 4,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on CAT shares. Evercore ISI cut shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $321.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. HSBC raised their price target on Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.35.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $337.39 per share, for a total transaction of $168,695.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,943.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $512,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,807,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $337.39 per share, with a total value of $168,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,943.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE:CAT opened at $329.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.35. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.76 and a fifty-two week high of $382.01. The company has a market cap of $160.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $352.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $320.78.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 58.61%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.48%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

