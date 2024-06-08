Morningstar Investment Services LLC Invests $499,000 in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,474 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $417.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $388.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $370.26. The company has a market capitalization of $148.13 billion, a PE ratio of 75.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $254.85 and a twelve month high of $420.57.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.00, for a total transaction of $575,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.00, for a total transaction of $575,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.16, for a total transaction of $128,362.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,611.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,687 shares of company stock worth $8,367,952. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.67.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

