Morningstar Investment Services LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 370.0% during the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $462.96 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $342.35 and a 1-year high of $465.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $442.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $427.03.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

