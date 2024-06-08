Morningstar Investment Services LLC Purchases 124,871 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 99.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,871 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $16,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in American International Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in American International Group by 15.7% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 20,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American International Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in American International Group by 20.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 70,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 12,058 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in American International Group by 73.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 29,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 12,635 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $876,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 294,203,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,590,746,171.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $876,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 294,203,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,590,746,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Inglis purchased 659 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,682.01. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 659 shares in the company, valued at $49,682.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Performance

NYSE:AIG opened at $76.02 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.84 and a 1-year high of $80.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.99 and a 200 day moving average of $72.26. The company has a market capitalization of $50.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $12.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.04 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 19.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AIG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on American International Group from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America cut shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.06.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

