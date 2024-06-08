Morningstar Investment Services LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 926.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period.

IWY opened at $205.98 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $148.45 and a twelve month high of $207.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

