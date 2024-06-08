Morningstar Investment Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 106.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,546 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Zimmer Biomet worth $12,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 410.4% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 63.3% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $113.33 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $147.50. The stock has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 20.78%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently commented on ZBH. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.75.
Zimmer Biomet Company Profile
Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.
