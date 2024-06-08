Morningstar Investment Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 96.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,147,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,406,673 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned about 0.13% of Lloyds Banking Group worth $50,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,986,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,491,000 after purchasing an additional 228,359 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,363,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 41,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 20,270 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 309,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 12,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,285,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 411,188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LYG shares. Bank of America raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.75 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.55.

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $2.75 on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 10.35%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

