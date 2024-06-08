Morningstar Investment Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) by 101.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,488 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEF. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new position in Telefónica during the 4th quarter valued at $1,200,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the 3rd quarter worth about $816,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Telefónica by 278.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 192,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 141,921 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Telefónica by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 365,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 111,895 shares during the period. Finally, BayBridge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the 4th quarter worth about $336,000. 1.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telefónica Price Performance

NYSE:TEF opened at $4.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.22. Telefónica, S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $4.80.

Telefónica Cuts Dividend

Telefónica ( NYSE:TEF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Telefónica had a positive return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $11.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.1628 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Telefónica’s payout ratio is -150.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

About Telefónica

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

Featured Stories

