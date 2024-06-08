Morningstar Investment Services LLC Takes $466,000 Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 44.0% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 38.2% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth about $76,000. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Baker Hughes stock opened at $31.64 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $28.32 and a 12 month high of $37.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.71 and its 200-day moving average is $32.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.43.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,132.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,791,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,945,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,132.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on BKR shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.13.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Further Reading

