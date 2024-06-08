Morningstar Investment Services LLC Takes $7.21 Million Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 149,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 7.7% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Corteva by 11.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 116,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,939,000 after purchasing an additional 17,553 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 4.0% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,070,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,226,000 after purchasing an additional 53,991 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Corteva

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $687,391.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,491.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $687,391.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,491.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $2,281,243.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 126,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,269,713.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,556 shares of company stock valued at $4,795,016. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CTVA shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Corteva from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Loop Capital upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Corteva from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Corteva from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.05.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $52.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.78. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $58.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.01.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.01%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

