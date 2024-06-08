Mountain Province Diamonds (TSE:MPVD) Trading 2.8% Higher

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (TSE:MPVD – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. 159,315 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 124,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.
Mountain Province Diamonds Stock Up 2.8 %
The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.14 million, a P/E ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.23.
About Mountain Province Diamonds
Mountain Province Diamonds Inc focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. The company holds a 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué mine comprising mining leases covering an area of 5,216 hectares; and 100% of the mineral rights of the Kennady North consisting of 22 federal leases and 97 claims covering an area of 113,000 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mountain Province Diamonds
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- AMC Stock’s Rally: The Hidden Truth and Why It’s Temporary
Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.