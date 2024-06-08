Mpac Group (LON:MPAC) Shares Up 1.4%

Mpac Group plc (LON:MPAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 515 ($6.60) and last traded at GBX 509 ($6.52). Approximately 30,257 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 80,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 502 ($6.43).
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Mpac Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.
Mpac Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and automation solutions to healthcare, clean energy, and food and beverage sectors worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment and Service segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and engineers packaging solutions; offers automation and secondary packaging equipment, end-of-line robotic with integrated testing solutions, and at line instrumentation solutions; and designs and integrates packaging systems.
