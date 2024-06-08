Nanoco Group (LON:NANO) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.42

Nanoco Group plc (LON:NANO – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 19.42 ($0.25) and traded as low as GBX 16.84 ($0.22). Nanoco Group shares last traded at GBX 17.06 ($0.22), with a volume of 196,016 shares.

Nanoco Group Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.93. The stock has a market cap of £33.55 million, a PE ratio of 434.25 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 19.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 19.42.

Insider Transactions at Nanoco Group

In other news, insider Christopher Batterham sold 18,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,294 ($29.39), for a total value of £430,010.30 ($550,942.09). In other Nanoco Group news, insider Christopher Batterham sold 18,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,294 ($29.39), for a total transaction of £430,010.30 ($550,942.09). Also, insider Liam Gray sold 16,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.28), for a total value of £3,642.76 ($4,667.21). Insiders have sold 142,986 shares of company stock worth $301,804,506 over the last quarter. 51.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nanoco Group Company Profile

Nanoco Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and licensing of novel nanomaterials for use in various commercial applications. The company offers CFQD quantum dots consisting of fluorescent semiconductor nanoparticles for OLED and µLED colour conversion, QD-EL, and security tagging applications; and HEATWAVE quantum dots for use in biometric facial recognition, optical diagnostics, LiDAR, and night vision applications in the sensor industry.

