Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Sold by Thematics Asset Management

Thematics Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,293 shares during the quarter. Thematics Asset Management’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $8,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Nasdaq by 158.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nasdaq by 313.7% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $181,826.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,710.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,341,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,383,809,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $181,826.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,710.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,010,436 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,647,360 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nasdaq Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,821,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,168,318. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.88 and a fifty-two week high of $64.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.94.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on NDAQ shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Nasdaq from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nasdaq from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.92.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

