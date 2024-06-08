Natixis Investment Managers International Acquires 33,445 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its holdings in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 53.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,445 shares during the period. Saia accounts for about 3.0% of Natixis Investment Managers International’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Natixis Investment Managers International owned 0.36% of Saia worth $41,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Saia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Saia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the third quarter worth approximately $90,000.

Saia stock traded down $6.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $445.70. 388,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,742. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $466.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $482.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.70. Saia, Inc. has a one year low of $292.66 and a one year high of $628.34.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.05). Saia had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $754.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 15.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $407.00 per share, with a total value of $203,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on SAIA shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Saia in a research note on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Saia from $565.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Saia from $504.00 to $567.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Saia from $676.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Saia from $618.00 to $541.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $492.83.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

