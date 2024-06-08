Natixis Investment Managers International Acquires 7,415 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Natixis Investment Managers International grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 1,244.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,011 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,415 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 607.1% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 107 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Argus increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $336.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.78.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,621 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.92, for a total transaction of $497,517.32. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 20,501 shares in the company, valued at $6,292,166.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.24, for a total transaction of $10,376,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,295,567 shares in the company, valued at $373,434,232.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,621 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.92, for a total value of $497,517.32. Following the transaction, the president now owns 20,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,292,166.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 314,897 shares of company stock worth $90,909,807 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of PANW stock traded up $5.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $301.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,607,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,158,714. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.10. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $201.17 and a one year high of $380.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.49.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 31.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

