Natixis Investment Managers International Acquires 9,455 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 144,125 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,455 shares during the period. VeriSign comprises 2.1% of Natixis Investment Managers International’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $29,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 152 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in VeriSign by 158.6% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in VeriSign during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VeriSign stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $180.46. The stock had a trading volume of 462,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,283. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $177.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.86. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.04 and a 1 year high of $226.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.06. VeriSign had a net margin of 55.04% and a negative return on equity of 47.21%. The firm had revenue of $384.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

VRSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of VeriSign from $237.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of VeriSign from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Insider Transactions at VeriSign

In other news, Director Yehuda Ari Buchalter sold 866 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total value of $147,228.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,406.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $116,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,971,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Yehuda Ari Buchalter sold 866 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total transaction of $147,228.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,406.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,295 shares of company stock valued at $584,887 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

About VeriSign

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Further Reading

