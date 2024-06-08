Natixis Investment Managers International Buys 560 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Natixis Investment Managers International raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in MongoDB by 937.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1,111.1% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in MongoDB by 279.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 38.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ MDB traded down $2.86 on Friday, reaching $227.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,597,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,753. The company has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.79 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $340.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $384.92. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $222.78 and a 1 year high of $509.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $458.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.99 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 11.50%. On average, analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.24, for a total transaction of $468,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,146,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,622,684.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.01, for a total value of $363,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 523,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,179,486.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.24, for a total value of $468,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,146,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,622,684.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,802 shares of company stock valued at $16,982,551 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDB shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $435.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $385.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $380.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $500.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $364.11.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

