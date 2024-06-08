Natixis Investment Managers International Lowers Stock Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Natixis Investment Managers International cut its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,890 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International owned approximately 0.20% of Chemed worth $17,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemed during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Chemed by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Chemed by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Chemed by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemed Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CHE traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $543.66. 56,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,239. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $581.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $592.66. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $492.84 and a 1 year high of $654.62.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.09 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $589.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.18 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 30.52%. Research analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 21.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Chemed from $712.00 to $697.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Chemed from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Insider Activity

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.17, for a total value of $816,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,252,854.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $641.65, for a total transaction of $1,283,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,320,654. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.17, for a total value of $816,255.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,252,854.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,308 shares of company stock worth $13,270,946. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

