Natixis Investment Managers International Sells 56 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Natixis Investment Managers International reduced its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $6,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 1,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $584.82.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE ROP traded up $3.67 on Friday, hitting $554.03. 394,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,272. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $533.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $540.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.49. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $448.13 and a 12 month high of $565.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

Insider Activity

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total transaction of $109,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,540,541.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.